2 deaths occurred on Sunday in North Goa

On Sunday morning, 50 year old Ankush Sakharam Parab from Deulwada, Varkhand was attacked by a Wild Boar in the woods and died on the spot due to severe injuries.

According to the reports, Ankush and his brother had taken their cattle to graze in a nearby jungle at around 9 am and then the incident took place. Ankush’s brother claimed that Ankush was attacked by a Wild Boar and died on the spot.

Then his dead body was taken to the Redkar Hospital situated in Dhargal and later the police arrived after being informed, said Jivba Dalvi, Pernem PI.

“Suddenly, he was attacked by a Wild Boar. This caused a deep cut and bleeding injuries to his right leg hamstring and left hand bicep region. After the postmortem was conducted, his body was handed over to his relatives,” informed Dalvi.

Pernem Police sub-inspector, Sanjit Kandolkar is looking into the further inquiries regarding this case.

On the other hand, another death was reported on the same day of a male foreign national at the Pernem Police Station.

The Police were informed that a body was obtained floating in a stream at Parsem at around 12:30 pm. Pernem fire station personnel were called to recover the body. The body was taken to Goa Medical College to conserve it after the panchnama procedure.

After inquiring, body was then identified as Russian national Evgeny Cherenkov, aged 49 who was staying at Siolim and had been found missing for the last two days from his room.

Dalvi said that the victim had sent a message to his friend in Russia saying he wanted to kill himself as he was going through depression.