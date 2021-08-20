Goa Police Along With Crime Branch Solves One and Half Month Old Murder Case

On July 2, a dead body with multiple stabs was found in a forest area near Mopa village, which was later identified as Chandrakant Bandekar from Sakral- Pernem. A case of murder was registered against by an unknown person at Pernem Police station, and further investigation was processed.

Several teams were scouring through the area to gather any clues or CCTV footage related to the case and were questioning any suspicious person. The technical along with human intelligence were finally successful in tracing the suspect in Amrawati, Maharashtra.

According to the police press release, this was a very complicated case with only CCTV footage of the deceased giving a lift on his Activa to an unknown person as a clue.

Immediately an interstate operation was initiated by the joint teams of North Goa and Crime Branch led by PIs Rahul Parab and Lakshy Amonkar. Finally, after a 48-hour long interstate operation, the main accused, identified as Jaypuri Gosai, was apprehended in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Accused person – Jaypuri Gosai is a resident of Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He has no fixed profession and does odd jobs.

Upon interrogation, the accused, Jaypuri Gosai, revealed that he had come to Goa in June 2021. When he ran out of money, he decided to return to Ahmedabad. On his way back, he had asked for a lift from the deceased near Patradevi.

Upon seeing his gold chain, he said that he was tempted to rob the chain. So he stabbed the victim and fled with his valuables.

The overall supervision was led by Superintendent of Police North & Crime Shri Shobhit Saksena, IPS. Teams were led by SDPO Mapusa Gajanan Prabhudesai and SDPO Bicholim Sandesh Chodankar and comprised of PI Jivba Dalvi, PI Rahul Parab, PI Lakshy Amonkar, PI Vidyanand Pawar, PSI Sanjit Kandolkar, PSI Vivek Halarnkar, PSI Praful Giri, HC Irshad Vatange, HC Gurudas Mandrekar, PC Sudesh Matkar, PC Arjun Kandolkar of North Goa and Crime Branch.