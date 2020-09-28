Two Deaths Reported at Separate Locations; Police Suspects Connection Between Two

Two youth were found dead in two separate locations in South Goa yesterday, however, police sources suspect that the two deaths could be connected.

First, an 18-year old girl, Anisha Velip, died due to alleged drowning at Padi. She was brought dead to the local primary health center at Balli, Cuncolim.

However, later, the body of 23-year old Sarvesh Gaonkar was found hanging from a tree, just about 300 meters from his house in the Carvem area of Quepem. Gaonkar’s death has been recorded as that of suicide.

However, suspicion was raised about the two deaths as both happened to be friends.

According to the Anisha Velip’s family, they reportedly told the police that she was washing clothes at a stream when she had accidentally slipped into the water and drowned.

Cuncolim police have registered the case as unnatural death, however, later investigations observed that the water level in the stream was very low. This has raised doubts about the girl’s death.

It is also learnt that Gaonkar – who died by suicide – was noticed present near Anisha Velip’s house around the time of the girl’s death. This reportedly has been confirmed by witnesses.

Also, Anisha Velip’s mother also saw him near the spot where her daughter’s body was found.

According to police, they suspect that the two deaths are connected, although, the cause of Anisha’s death will only be confirmed after an autopsy that will be conducted today. Further investigations by the police are currently still on.