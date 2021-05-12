Death of 26 Covid Patients at GMC Resulted Out of Dispute Between CM & HM Over Rs 22 Crores Deal of Ivermectin Tablets – Claims Girish Chodankar

The opposition leader Girish Chodankar has made very serious allegations on Chief Minister and Health Minister of Goa saying that the Murder (Death) of the 26 patients at GMC was the outcome of the dispute between the Health Minister and Chief Minister of Goa over the kickbacks on the 22 Crores deal of ivermectin 12 mg tablets.

According to the reports, the internal conflicts between the Health Minister Vishwajit Rane and Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant over the sharing of the commission on Rs 22 Crores deal of the procurement of ivermectin 12 mg tablets resulted in the murder of 26 innocent people at the GMC ward no 147, said the Congress (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar.

According to the sources, the deal was struck between the minsters over the share of the 60% commission on the purchase of ivermectin 12 mg tablets could not reach to a mutual settlement, stated Mr. Chodankar adding that The said order was placed by the Health Department in connivance with the Chief Minister’s Office. But the problem started over a share of the kickbacks.

According to the reports, the cost of the Ivermectin 12 mg tablets is Rs. 370 and with this rate, each tablet should cost Rs. 30 on average. The state government made the announcement of distributing around 5 tablets to each person, taking into account the total population of the Goa is 15 lakhs the state requires 75 Lakhs tablets and this calculation brigs the total purchase value to Rs 22.50 Crores, stated Mr Chodankar.

It is an open and shut case that the corrupt BJP Government murdered innocent Covid patients in GMC wards by stopping oxygen supply to them. This is in violation of article 21 of the constitution. I am sure justice will be done against this heinous crime.

Despite me raising the issue yesterday on directions by World Health Organisation clearly instructing that the tablets can be used strictly within clinical trials, neither the Chief Minister nor the Health Minister has issued any clarification till now. This proves that the order was placed without taking scientific and medical advice.

Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane will go down in the history of Goa as Murderers. They have no moral & legal right to continue in power even for a second Girish Chodankar said.

We have no hope and expectations from both of them of resigning from their posts. Their mentors in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah grabbed power with blood on their hands. This is the ideology of BJP. It began on 30th January 1948 with the killing of Mahatma Gandhi and has now reached a stage where they are killing Indians by depriving them of basic fundamental “Right to Life” said Girish Chodankar.