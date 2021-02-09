After attempting suicide, 19 year old succumbed to his injuries

A 19 year old teenager residing at Pansulem, after suicide attempt on 20 January succumbed to his injuries.

The teenager was originally from Karnataka and the family’s income was dependent on a Ros omelette stall. The teenager had a quarrel with mother, according to the police reports.

He had attempted to kill himself but was soon found by his mother and two brothers who instantly took him to the community health center in Canacona and later was moved to the Goa Medical College and Hospital in Bambolim for treatment.

But he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment on Sunday early morning. His body was then given to the family for further rites after the post mortem.

An unnatural death case was filed in the police station.