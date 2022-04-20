Alleged Rape Case of 4-Year-Old Reported at Pernem Police Station Shows No Evidence

According to the report, a woman complainant, resident of Karnataka, claiming to be a fashion designer had lodged an FIR at Pernem police station alleging the rape of her 4-Year-old child, but the preliminary investigation and medical examination of the victim showed no traces of sexual assault.

The conflicting statements and no traces of sexual assault have resulted in creating several loopholes in this case and police have raised a doubt on the conflicting testimony and false evidence has raised serious doubts over the authentication of complaint of rape on a child.

According to the reports, the incident was supposed to have taken place on March 14, 2022, when the complainant approached the local police station alleging her 4-year-old daughter was raped. Pernem police registered her complaint (FIR) under the provision of the POCSO (Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

The complainant woman, who claims to be a Fashion Designer had come down to Goa a couple of months back and rented accommodation in Pernem. According to the sources, she was unable to pay the rent and the landlord asked her to vacate the premises. The episode of rape allegations unfolded after that.

The complaint initially alleged a Russian of raping her child and afterward she accused the landlord who is also a Sarpanch of the village panchayat of Pernem.

All the medical examination reports have come out to be negative. “The medical reports have confirmed that the child was not sexually abused, there was no evidence of genital penetration found and the rashes on the child are of her diaper and no internal injury was noticed,” said the sources.

The statement of the minor was recorded by the police in presence of an NGO but no unwanted incident was reported in the same. “The child spoke about everything else but any misdeeds, she said that the only woman touched her who is a business partner of her mother. The touch, the child said, was normal and not mischievous,” added the sources.

According to the reports, In fact, the business partner ruled out the possibility of any the happenings of misdeeds with the child and all the evidence collected from the site did not indicate any offense. Police have rounded up 16 persons but the child did not identify anyone who touched her in an uncomfortable way.

The police have not closed the case nor denied further investigations but in an absence of any evidence, it is not possible to proceed further unless new facts are brought to the light, said the sources.

It may be recalled that the alleged victim’s mother, who currently lives in a guest house at Arambol had posted on the social media about the alleged rape of her 4-year-old daughter by 16 men and demanded the intervention of an NGO