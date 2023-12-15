Bengaluru Tourists Allegedly Assaulted by Bouncers in Siolim, Goa Following Parking Lot Collision

In a distressing incident, two tourists from Bengaluru were reportedly assaulted by bouncers employed at a North Goa restaurant. The altercation ensued after the tourists’ vehicle grazed a scooter belonging to one of the bouncers, identified as Pravin Pathrud.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi, the confrontation escalated quickly, resulting in a physical assault on the tourists by the bouncers, who allegedly wielded a wooden club and subjected the victims to a series of blows.

Furthermore, the accused purportedly coerced the tourists into transferring ₹5,000 through online means following the altercation, as indicated by the filed First Information Report (FIR).

Law enforcement promptly arrested the two bouncers, Pravin Pathrud and Jaleel Ahmed, in connection with the incident that occurred in the Siolim area. Notably, the police are also contemplating action against the security agency responsible for employing the accused bouncers, with plans to seek the revocation of their license.

The unsettling incident sheds light on the need for stringent measures to ensure visitor safety and accountability within the hospitality industry. Investigations are ongoing as authorities work to address the situation and deliver justice for the victims.”