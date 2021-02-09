CCP will not participate in the Carnival: Mayor Uday Madkaikar

While it had been confirmed that Carnival will take place this year but only at two venues namely Margao and the Capital of the state Panaji, CCP puts forward it’s objection to the decision with regards to the route chosen for the parade.

It was clarified in a meeting which was held on Wednesday by the North Goa collector, IAS Ajit Roy that the parade will pass through the Miramar- Dona Paula Road but the Corporation of the City Of Panaji, CCP demands that the parade to be held via the traditional route, Santa Monica Jetty to Kala Academy.

The parade had taken place via the Miramar- Dona Paula road for three consecutive years but then was shifted back to the traditional route in 2020.

“I have received the minutes of meeting and in that the route of the carnival parade is specified as Miramar to Dona Paula which is not acceptable to us,” said the City Mayor and Chairman of Panaji Carnival Committee, Uday Madkaikar.

“I was surprised with decision of the Collector. Last year, following intervention from MLA Atanasio Monserrate, the parade was shifted back to the traditional route. We had demanded that the same to be continued,” said Madkaikar.

Panaji MLA, Atanasio Monserrate has also written to the Government to change the route back to the traditional route.

“Even the MLA wants the traditional route to be maintained,” Madkaikar added.

Mayor wants the parade to continue with the traditional route as he believes that it is easier for the people to witness the parade and also for the local businesses in the Capital to get good benefit from the event by selling their goods and services.

“If Collector fails to do so, CCP will not participate in the Carnival. We will boycott it,” Madkaikar stated.

However, the collectorate office denies to have received any such representations to make changes with regards the the Carnival parade route.

Meanwhile, the locals have written to the Government to call off the event keeping in mind the pandemic and the risk which can be caused by the crowd.

Nilesh Homes and Socorro Menezes have stepped forward representing the concerned citizens of the state, they said, “The participation of people from COVID-19 affected states shall lead to spread of the virus in Goa.”