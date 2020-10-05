Tourists Get Into Argument With Police Over Parking Along New Canacona Bridge

The new bypass bridge constructed along the Canacona highway route has become a new attraction for many, with several locals and tourists stopping vehicles to catch a glimpse of the scenic view from atop the bridge.

However, along with this comes crucial issues of traffic obstruction and risk for commuters as the parked vehicle pose serious challenges for the vehicles moving along the highway.

In recent days, several motorists and cars have been noticed stopping along the bypass bridge. Several people, locals, and tourists combined sit along the bridge in the evenings and pass their time, however, this outlines serious risks to heavy traffic passing by along the route.

Recently, a video surfaced where a domestic tourist argued with the local police who politely told the tourists to move their vehicle as parking along the bridge is prohibited.

However, the domestic tourists shot back at the police, and the verbal argument that followed was caught by one person on video.

The tourists, as reported, are believed to have questioned the police saying that they have a right to stop at the bridge being citizens of the country. The tourists even stated that they have studied law and know their rights.

The police however have been clear that parking along the bridge is not allowed considering it’s a national highway, and with heavy traffic passing by regularly, there is a higher risk for any accidents to occur due to the parked vehicles along the sides. The police later issued a fine to the tourists for parking their vehicle along the bridge.

Also, it is also noticed that locals too stop in the evening along the bridge, and when they notice local police approaching, they make a move. A few others have been fined by the police for such incidents.

The police have been making constant rounds, especially in the late hours of the evenings to avoid any obstructive parking, but there also exists ignorance on the path of the people to park their vehicles in such a manner.

“Many come and park their vehicles, especially in the evenings. Being a national highway, this can be dangerous as heavy traffic continuously passes. If it was another interior road or bridge, it would be little different,” opined a local.

The new bridge, named under late Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is 7.7 kilometers long and connects Char Rasta with Pollem. It was inaugurated last year in November.