No More Sunburn In Goa Now There Will be International Shiva Festival

Recently, the Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) chairperson Mr. Ganesh Gaonkar spoke about the plans of having a 3 days Shiva Festival at Tambdi Surla during the Mahashivratri next year.

Mahashivratri is celebrated with great devotion and religious fervor all over India by Hindus, in honor of Lord Shiva. It is celebrated on the 14th day of the Maagha or Phalguna month of the Hindu calendar.

Mahashivratri celebrations can be observed at various locations in the state, such as the Ramnath and the Shiroda temples in Ponda and also at Sanguem, Harvalem, Kavlem and Mangesh Temples.

Every year festivities take place at the 12th Century Shiva temple, on Mahashivratri. The temple, which is made of black basalt, is regarded as the only example of Kadamba-Yadava architecture in the state.

As told by Mr. Ganesh Gaonkar the plannings are in progress and if everything goes according to the plans, there will be a 3 days Shiva Festival will be held to showcase the cultural aspect of the state.

Post – September, Goa sees a number of music festivals being organized by private players in North Goa. The tourism department organizes various events such as the Food and Culture Festival and Feni Festival. The majority of such events take place in the North Goa. No activities take place on the other side of the state.

According to Gaonkar, Goa already celebrates Electronic Dance Music (EDM) and Sunburn by the beach. Individuals who can participate in the shiva mudra dance can take part in the International Shiv Festival.

Having such events in the state of Goa can be an advantage for the tourism sector and can boost the economy at the same time.