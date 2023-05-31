GSPCB Provides Shack Owners with Options for Sewage Disposal Systems

The state had taken action against multiple shack owners for not using proper sewage collection and disposal systems and sometimes even for releasing untreated sewage into the sea. This led to common unrest among the shack owners. The Goa State Pollution Control Board has made the decision to bring together shack owners and temporary sewage collection and disposal systems manufacturers to a single platform as part of a positive solution.

The GSPCB will be holding an exhibition at its headquarters in Saligao on June 5 as a part of the World Environment Day celebration. They will be inviting stakeholders like the shack owner’s association. “There will be 25 stalls set up and it will display solutions by manufacturers to problems like safe and environment-friendly collection and disposal of sewage for temporary structures like shacks,” said Mahesh Patil, GSPCB chairman. The GOSPCB is also planning to make it compulsory for all commercial establishments to install devices in sewage treatment plants to monitor sewage discharge. Manufacturers providing such technology will also be present at the exhibition.

Devices to monitor air quality for diesel generators will also be on display, added Patil. GSPCB has made it compulsory to install these devices on their diesel generator sets. “The local industry and stakeholders should take advantage of this opportunity and interact with the manufacturers, who are offering innovative and the latest solutions for different environmental problems,” said Patil.

The GSPCB is also making efforts to eliminate single-use plastics. More than 20 officers of GSPCB are authorized by the government to conduct raids on local retailers using single-use plastic. There were fewer officers authorized to conduct the raids. Now, to grant consent for operating, when officers visit industries for inspection they are instructed to conduct surprise raids along the way on retail outlets that use single-use plastics. “We will be recognizing such officers doing a good job at the World Environment Day event,” said Patil. He also added that increased raids have had a good impact and several retailers have approached GSPCB regarding the banned plastic items.

