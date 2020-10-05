Actress Pooja Bedi’s E-commerce Website is Hacked; Hackers Threatened To Sell Drugs On Her Website If Ransom Is Not Paid

Film actress Pooja Bedi’s E-commerce Website has been hacked by the hackers for the second time and this time the hackers had demanded a huge ransom and threatened to sell the drugs on the website if the demands are not fulfilled.

Pooja Bedi has filed a formal police complaint with the Old Goa police station claiming that her E-commerce website happysoul.in has been hacked by unknown persons.

In a tweet today morning, the actress claimed that her website was hacked again last night. She further stated that the hackers have threatened her through an email stating that they will resort to selling drug items on her e-commerce site if she doesn’t pay the ransom demanded.

The hackers have demanded the ransom in bitcoin, and have asked for 0.2BTC, which translates to about Rs 1.5 lakh.

Goa Prism Team spoke to Pooja on this and she said that this an extremely serious matter and the cyber cell could have helped in preventing the second attack on her website after she complained following the first cyber attack. “But I am glad that the cyber cell is on it and I hope that they find the culprits and my website is restored back to normal as I have spent a huge amount of money and my two years have gone into it.”

“It’s a Goa Startup for me and my company is also registered in Goa and I expect the state and the officials to support me in every possible manner in the eventualities like this,” she added.

The actress stated that she had filed an FIR last week at the Cyber Cell in Old Goa, however, no action was taken by the police.

“Dear @DGP_Goa my e-commerce website happysoul.in HACKED AGAIN last night & this time they state if I don’t pay the ransom, they will sell DRUGS on my website. I have registered FIR in Old Goa police cyber cell last week but no action from cops,” the actress said in a tweet today morning.

The company has been registered in Goa, the actress said, while also stating that she has made efforts to reach out to GoDaddy Help – an online service platform provider specializing in websites – with whom she has deluxe security, but despite that, hackers have threatened to sell her data.