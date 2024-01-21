Goa’s Economic Horizon Shines at Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024: Anticipation Builds for Invest Goa Summit 2024

In a collaborative effort between the Goa Industry Development Corporation and ASSOCHAM, the national partner, a seminar titled “GOA: Growth, Opportunities, Aspiration” took place on January 12th at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024. Distinguished guests included the Hon’ble Minister of Industries for the Government of Goa, Shri. Mauvin Godinho, Ms. Swetika Sachan IAS, CEO of the Investment Promotion Board, and Ms. Egnaa Cleetus IAS, Director of Directorate of Industries, Trade & Commerce for the Government of Goa.

The seminar focused on “Making Goa an Investment-Friendly Destination” and featured presentations showcasing various incentive and subsidy schemes aimed at promoting investment opportunities in the state. Shri. Mauvin Godinho, addressing top industry stakeholders, highlighted the achievements of the department, future developments, and investment opportunities in the state. Other notable figures present included Shri. Manguirish Pai Raikar, Chairman of ASSOCHAM Goa Development Council, Shri. Pathik S. Patwari, Immediate past president of Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and Tusharkumar Joshi, Joint Secretary to CM of Goa.

The session featured insightful discussions on Goa government initiatives to foster economic growth and attract investments. The Minister and his team engaged in one-on-one meetings during the summit, establishing connections and exploring potential investments from diverse business delegations.

The team highlighted various measures implemented by the Government of Goa to enhance the ease of doing business, including the development of digital public goods for industry governance, new Goa-IDC regulations in 2023, decriminalization of laws related to industry governance, and the notification of logistics and housing policy in 2023. Additionally, significant infrastructure augmentation, such as the opening of the Zuari Bridge and the new Mopa airport, was discussed.

The success of these interactions at Vibrant Gujarat 2024 sets the stage for the highly anticipated Invest Goa Summit 2024, scheduled for January 29, 2024. This summit promises to be a key platform for in-depth discussions, collaborations, and investment opportunities, positioning Goa as a thriving hub of economic development.

The Hon’ble Minister and team also addressed industry audience questions and participated in B2G meetings organized by ASSOCHAM.