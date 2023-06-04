Pune Based Firm to Install ‘Polish Tech’ Noise Monitoring System Along The Goan Coast

Beach music parties in Goa and the noise pollution they cause have always been controversial issues. The state government, in an attempt to limit the noise disturbance caused by open-air parties and events along the beaches, will be setting up ‘Polish technology’ to help monitor noise pollution on 12 beaches.

The state government has finalized a Pune-based firm offering the technology. Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) has entered a five-year contract with Velan Technologies which will install equipment that meets the standards of the EU and the United States Environmental Protection Agency, said Mahesh Patil, chairman of GSPCB. The main aim of the installations is to ensure that event organizers comply with prescribed sound limits and time limits for outdoor events.

Most coastal areas in Goa have hotels of Goa Tourism and Goa Tourism Development Corporation, either they or the panchayats will be asked for space to install the equipment. The installation is set to take one or two months. Velan Technologies will help the board with monitoring. The 12 spots set for installations include hotspots like Baga, Calangute, Candolim, Vagator, Colva, and Morjim.

“We were getting a lot of complaints of noise limits being exceeded by events. But often, when the event organizers become aware of the complaints, they turn down the noise before we can reach the spot or can take action against them,” said Patil.

Now, a screen will be set up to display the noise levels online at the local police station, with deputy collectors, and with GSPCB officials. This will allow them to take action against the organizers with concrete data and they will not be able to deny violations.

“The board has floated a tender to carry out noise mapping across the entire coastal belt of Goa” added Patil. The noise mapping will help them identify the hotspots, based on which more spots will be identified for the installation of the equipment.

The monitoring equipment is set to send an SMS alert to the board every time the prescribed sound limit is breached and after three or four warnings action will be taken against the instigators.

The data will be monitored round-the-clock by three junior research fellows at GSPCB. “Even if you have permission, there is a certain time limit and sound limit prescribed, which cannot be crossed. This equipment will provide live updates and make it easy to track such illegalities being carried out at open-air venues.” Patil said.

