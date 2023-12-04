Search
AGDBYA Empowers Rural Goa’s Youth: Children’s Day Celebration Unveils Hidden Talents and Educational Support

Children's Day Celebration
The Akhil Gomantakiya Daivadnya Brahmin Youth Association (AGDBYA) commemorated Children’s Day in rural Goa this year by selecting two esteemed schools—Govt. Primary School in Curchorem and Govt. Primary School in Gajanan, South Goa—on November 25, 2023.

The event commenced with the ceremonial lamp lighting by the association’s founding members and the dedicated teachers. Mr. Prashil Salkar, President of AGDBYA, extended a warm welcome to esteemed guests and the young students. Retired teacher Mrs Shalan Ashok Shirodkar, among other educators, lauded the association for their choice to celebrate Children’s Day at their school, expressing gratitude for the initiative.

A range of engaging activities, including colouring sessions, drawing exercises, and painting workshops, were organized for students from 1st to 4th standard. The event became a platform for the children to showcase their talents through storytelling, recitations, and musical performances, allowing AGDBYA to unearth hidden potential in rural Goa.

AGDBYA generously distributed drawing kits, pencils, crayons, and thoughtful gifts to all attending students. Moreover, the association donated educational materials such as storybooks and informative charts to the schools, enhancing learning resources for the children. The refreshments and snacks provided by AGDBYA added to the children’s delight throughout the event.

The program concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Mr. Rohit Vernekar, Secretary of AGDBYA, expressing gratitude to all volunteers, students, and teachers for their active participation and support in making the event a success.

