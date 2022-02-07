It’s Time to Reopen The Schools and Educational Institutions, Check Who is on The List

With the decline in Covid-19 cases, several states in India have planned to reopen the schools and other educational institutions this month. Observing the decreasing trend in the Covid cases, states are planning to open educational institutions partially or fully with all the precautions.

Earlier this week, the Centre said that the decisions regarding reopening of schools was up to the states and issued several guidelines to follow. The guidelines included measures such as sanitisation of the campuses, following physical distancing, scanning for symptoms of students who stay in hostels, according to the report. However, the guidelines also said that students opting to continue to study from home can be allowed with the consent of their parents.

Here are the list of states and Union territories planning to resume offline classes this month.

Delhi

The Delhi government on December 4th announced its plan to reopen schools in a phased manner. Schools will be reopened on February 7 for classes 9 and above and on February 14 for nursery to class 8. Colleges, institutes and universities will also fully reopen on February 7.

Kerala

The state government on Friday announced that for classes 10th, 11th and 12th and all colleges in Kerala will resume physical classes from February 7 following declining active cases in the state. Rest of the classes will begin from February 14, according to the government’s order.

Gujarat

Gujarat government said that classes 1 to 9 will be reopened on the day. The state also said that students will be allowed to choose between online or physical mode.

Uttar Pradesh

Schools for classes 9 and above and all colleges will reopen in the state from February 7, according to an order by additional chief secretary, home, Awanish K Awasthi. The state has also insisted on following Covid appropriate behaviour such as social distancing and wearing face masks.

Bihar

Bihar government on Sunday announced the full reopening of schools for classes above 9 and for classes 8 and below, it will be reopened but with half the attendance.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu reopened schools for all classes except nursery and kindergarten and colleges in the state on February 1 after reducing Covid cases in the state.

Rajasthan

Similar to Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan too opened schools on February 1 but only for classes 10 and above. For classes 6 to 9, the state has decided that the reopening would be on February 10. The students will also be allowed to continue online mode of education.