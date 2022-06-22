The Spinal Injury To Kannada Actor in Goa Raises Concern Over Use of Trampoline on Goan Beaches

While on a vacation with his family, Kannada actor Diganth (38) suffered a cervical spine injury after he fell off a trampoline. The actor was immediately taken to Manipal Hospital located in Dona Paula, where he went under an MRI scan and was informed to get a surgery done as early as possible.

However, the actor who was with his wife, Aindrita Ray, wished to get the surgery done in Bengaluru where the rest of his family is, though it was not advisable and the doctors in Goa were prepared to perform the surgery. The actor was later airlifted to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) airport in Bengaluru.

So with the help of the above incident let us have a look at what risks are involved with trampoline jumping…..

Trampoline jumping has a risk of injury for adults as well as children. In fact, the risk involved in the case of children is comparatively high. The activity can result in sprains and fractures in the arms and legs – as well as head and neck injuries. The risk of injury is so high that the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) strongly discourages the use of the trampoline at home. According to the statistics, trampoline park injuries are also rising. The AAP also states that the trampoline should be approached with the same caution as swimming pools.

If you are Planning to Try Trampoline Jumping, Please Follow These Important Safety Rules…..

Use safety nets and pads. For home trampolines, install a trampoline enclosure — a special net designed to surround the trampoline — and cover the trampoline’s frame, springs, and surrounding landing surfaces with protective pads. Get the equipment for tears, detachments, and deterioration regularly checked.

Place home trampolines at ground level. A fall from a higher surface increases the risk of injury. Make sure the trampoline is set a safe distance from trees and other hazards.

Limit trampoline activity. Kids less than 6 years should be restricted from using the trampoline. Allow only one person to use the trampoline at a time. Don’t allow flying somersaults or other potentially risky moves on the trampoline without supervision, instruction, and proper use of protective equipment such as a harness.

Don’t allow unsupervised jumping. If you use a trampoline ladder, always remove it after use to prevent unsupervised access by children.

Keep in mind that trampoline injuries frequently occur despite adult supervision. Make sure adults actively enforce safety rules.

It is advisable not to buy mini trampolines, which pose a similar safety risk to full-sized trampolines.

It is advisable to have adult and expert supervision in the case of kids. Adults should also examine the trampoline regularly for wear and tear.

Trampolines are safe for teens as well as adults. Still, it is advisable to be cautious and use safety measures well in advance, especially if you are having a chronic disease or recent injuries.

Remove your socks and shoes, which increase the risk of slipping.

Wear athletic clothing. Avoid wearing clothing with embellishment or big buttons.

After using a trampoline, remove any ladders to make sure children can’t access it.

Install a safety net around the trampoline.

So, keeping in mind the various risks involved and looking at the recent trampoline accident Kannada Actor Diganth met with, the answer to the question – is it safe to have trampoline jumping in our backyard? The answer to this is definitely – YES. It is safe to have a trampoline in your backyard, provided, you follow the required precautions. It is the sole responsibility of the individual to take the necessary precautionary measures

Talking about the Actor Diganth who recently met with a trampoline jumping accident, it was definitely a bad decision taken by his family to take him to his hometown back when suffering from a very serious spinal injury.