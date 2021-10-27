India Lifts The Quarantine Protocols For International Travellers; Here is What You Need To Know

The lifting of the quarantine protocols for the international travellers calls for a positive response from the tourists and business visitors to India and it will help booting the tourism industry in Goa.

The news of lifting of the quarantine norms for the foreigners will help boost tourism in the country and especially in Goa. The tiny state in the country is awaiting for the commencement of the international flights.

According to the sources, the new guideline protocols to be compiled with the international travellers and the same will be followed by the Airlines, Seaports and Land border points of entry for risk profiling of the passengers.

On Your Arrival To Indian Airport

The first thing you will have to do while on arrival is to submit the declaration in respect to your medical condition and that you are not having Covid. The declaration needs to be authentic since in case of it found otherwise, you will be liable for criminal prosecution.

Fully Vaccinated Travellers

The fully vaccinated travellers, who have taken both the doses of the Covid19 vaccines approved by the World Health Organisation and who are coming from a country with which India has reciprocal arrangements will be allowed to leave the airport without any testing or condition of quarantine. The above development will come into the effect from Monday.

They will, however, have to produce a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR report. These guidelines for international arrivals supersede all others issued on and after February 17 this year, the Union health ministry has said.

“The global trajectory of Covid-19 pandemic continues to decline with certain regional variations. The need to monitor the continuously changing nature of virus and the evolution of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs) must still remain in focus,” the ministry said.

The SOP Checks

Keeping in mind, the safety first as noting comes at the cost of safety, the Indian government while taking a risk based approach to allow international arrivals has decided to keep the safety as their primary concern and based on that following guidelines were laid down. Take a look at it…

1. If partially or not vaccinated, the travellers need to undertake measures which include submission of sample for post-arrival Covid-19 test at the point of arrival after which they will be allowed to leave the airport, home quarantine for seven days, re-test on the eighth day of arrival in India and if negative, further self monitor their health for the next seven days.

2. The new guidelines provide protocols to be complied with international travellers as well those to be followed by airlines, points of entry (airports, seaports and land border) for risk profiling of passengers.

3. This Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) shall be valid from Monday till further orders. Based on the risk assessment, this document shall be reviewed from time to time, the ministry said.

4. According to the guidelines, while planning for travel, all travellers should submit a self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal before the scheduled travel and upload a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR report. This test should have been conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey.

5. All passengers shall also submit a declaration with respect to the authenticity of the report and will be liable for criminal prosecution if found otherwise.

6. “Travellers from countries excluding those countries at risk will be allowed to leave the airport and shall self-monitor their health for 14 days’ post-arrival. This is applicable to travellers from all countries including countries with which reciprocal arrangements for mutual acceptance of WHO approved Covid-19 vaccines also exist,” the guidelines stated.

7. If the travellers who are under home quarantine or self-health monitoring develop signs and symptoms suggestive of Covid-19 or test positive for Covid-19 on re-testing, they will immediately self-isolate and report to their nearest health facility or call the national helpline number (1075) or state helpline number.

