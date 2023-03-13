India’s Natu Natu Song and The Elephant Whisperer Triumph at The Oscars, Bringing Pride and Glory to The Nation 

India has every reason to celebrate as its two acclaimed productions have won top awards at the prestigious Oscars. The “Natu Natu” song won the Best Original Song award, while The Elephant Whisperer won the Best Documentary Short Film award. The entire nation is ecstatic about these great achievements, and they are being hailed as a source of pride and inspiration.

The Natu Natu song is a beautiful composition that celebrates the rich folk traditions of India. It is a song that has resonated with audiences across the world, and its win at the Oscars is proof of its universal appeal. The song is an ode to the vibrant culture and heritage of India, and it is a shining example of the country’s artistic and musical prowess.

The Elephant Whisperer is a documentary short film that tells the story of a man who has dedicated his life to rescuing and rehabilitating elephants. The film highlights man’s efforts to save these majestic animals from captivity and cruelty and to give them a better life. The Elephant Whisperer is a heartwarming and inspiring film that has touched the hearts of audiences worldwide.

The wins of the Natu Natu song and The Elephant Whisperer at the Oscars are significant achievements for India’s film industry. These awards demonstrate the country’s ability to produce quality films that can compete on the global stage. Prime minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, and Defence minister Rajnath Singh have also conveyed their hearty congratulations to the winning teams.

Congratulations to @EarthSpectrum, @guneetm and the entire team of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ for this honour. Their work wonderfully highlights the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature. #Oscars https://t.co/S3J9TbJ0OP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2023

Exceptional! The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour. India is elated and proud. #Oscars https://t.co/cANG5wHROt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2023

The song India 🇮🇳 danced to has truly gone global! Congratulations @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist and the entire RRR team for winning the Best Original Song at the Oscars for #NaatuNaatu. pic.twitter.com/axSEfCJWq9 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 13, 2023

Heartiest congratulations to @EarthSpectrum, @guneetm and the entire team of ‘The Elephant Whisperers' for winning the Oscar. These two women have made India 🇮🇳 proud with their heart-warming showcase of the beauty and importance of wildlife conservation. pic.twitter.com/Ckj2oJMTBa — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 13, 2023

The awards also showcase India’s rich cultural heritage and its commitment to preserving its traditions and values.

The entire nation is celebrating these proud moments, and the winners have become overnight sensations. Social media platforms are buzzing with congratulatory messages, and people are expressing their joy and pride in their achievements. The wins are not only a source of inspiration for aspiring filmmakers and artists but also a reminder of India’s potential to excel in every field.

Wrapping up

India’s wins at the Oscars have brought tremendous pride and glory to the nation. The Natu Natu song and The Elephant Whisperer are shining examples of India’s artistic and cultural heritage, and they serve as a reminder of the country’s potential to achieve great things. These wins are not just for the film industry but for the entire nation, and they will inspire future generations to aim for the stars.