While police keep catching the Russians along with many Goans for growing Cannabis in Goa, the state health department is in the process to introduce the bill to grow Cannabis legally in Goa for the so-called medicinal purpose.

According to the reports, the state government is in process of introducing the bill to permit the cultivation of Cannabis within the state for medicinal purposes. The report further states that the said proposal has been moved by the health department, and the same has already been reviewed by the Law Department and it might be soon approved.

CM Pramod Sawant said that the state was looking at it as an industry but hasn’t taken any decision on the health department proposal. “Two to three states have allowed growing of cannabis… but we have not yet decided on it. I don’t think we will allow the growing of cannabis in the state,” he said.

The law minister Nilesh Cabral has confirmed the fact that his department has already scrutinized the proposal of growing Cannabis in the state and it was sent back to the health department. “The state health department will be the nodal agency to allow people to Grow Cannabis in the state,” he said adding that The crops would be purchased directly by the pharmaceutical industry.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that the health minister of Goa, Vishwajit Rane will bring the proposal to the cabinet, and then the bill be will be tabled in the assembly.

It may be recalled that recently, India voted in favor of the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs to reclassify cannabis and drop it from the ‘most strict’ drug control list. India has favored the removal of cannabis from Schedule IV of the 1961 convention, where it has been listed alongside drugs like heroin.

The decision to reclassify cannabis and drop it from the list followed a recommendation by the World Health Organisation for a change in the scope of control of cannabis and cannabis-related substances.

One of the major concerns here is once the bill is passed, the cultivation of Cannabis will become legal at that time who will keep track of where it is been used for the medicinal purpose of otherwise? What are your views on this?

(With the Inputs from The Times of India)