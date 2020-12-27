Goa Is Gearing Up To Setup the Cold Storage Facilities For COVID-19 Vaccine Roll Out Next Month

Goa is one of the seven states in India to receive the first lot of the Covid-19 vaccine doses and the state administration is working towards identifying and setting up the Cold Storage facilities across the state to store the vaccine.

The state chief minister Dr. Pramod Sawant on Saturday told the media that the State government is in the process of identifying cold storage facilities ahead of the vaccine roll-out. “Government is already in the process of identifying cold storage facilities across the State before the vaccine roles out,” Sawant said on the sidelines of a function.

According to the reports, the frontline health workers (Covid Warriors) and the senior citizens will be the first to receive the shots of the Covid-19 vaccine in the state.

The Central government is gearing up for the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine across the country. As the vaccine administrators will play an important role in the vaccination process, training of trainers and those who shall administer the vaccine has been taken up across various States.

The state is also gearing up to strengthen the capacity of the human resources for the COVID-19 vaccine introduction and rollout. “Detailed training modules have been developed for different categories of vaccine handlers and administrators including medical officers, vaccinators, alternate vaccinators, cold chain handlers, supervisors, data managers, ASHA coordinators and those involved in the implementation process at different levels.”

Loading...

The training process will include the operational aspects like organizing the vaccine sessions use of Co-WIN IT platform for the management of the entire vaccination process, deployment of HR cold chain preparedness, management of adverse events, communications and intersectoral coordination, biomedical waste management, infection prevention protocols, etc.

The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration of COVID-19 (NEGVAC) has recommended three prioritized population groups, including healthcare workers (HCWs) (about 1 crore), frontline workers (FLWs) (about 2 crores), and prioritized age group (about 27 crores).

As vaccines are temperature sensitive and need to be stored at a specific temperature, the present cold chain system consisting of 85,634 types of equipment for the storage of vaccines at about 28,947 cold chain points across the country will be used for the cold chain administration. The current cold chain is capable of storing an additional quantity of COVID-19 vaccine required for the first 3 crores prioritized population.

Source: Heraldo