Search
Close this search box.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin Youtube
Search
Close this search box.
GPDM - A Media Company
GPDM - A MEDIA COMPANY

Manipal Hospital, Goa Unveils Super Speciality Consultancy Clinic & Lab Collection Centre in Porvorim

Manipal Hospitals launches a state-of-the-art Super Speciality Consultancy Clinic and Lab Collection Centre in Porvorim, Goa, featuring a team of top consultants. Book appointments for specialized healthcare services from leading experts.
Manipal Hospital in Porvorim
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share

In a landmark move, Manipal Hospitals, a prominent healthcare service provider, inaugurated a cutting-edge Super Speciality Consultancy Clinic and Lab Collection Centre in the heart of Porvorim, Goa on December 15th, 2023. Situated at Hilltop Apartments, neighboring Gauri Petrol Pump, Alto Betim, Porvorim, this new facility promises unparalleled healthcare access for the locals.

The launch event witnessed the presence of esteemed personalities including Smt. Dipali Gurunath Vernekar, Deputy Sarpanch Penha De Franca Village Panchayat, Mr. Gurunath Vernekar, Shri. Surendra Prasad – Hospital Director and Unit Head, Mr. Hari Prasad – Sales and Marketing Head, along with various hospital consultants.

With a dedicated team of Consultant specialists like Dr. Vikram Dalvi, Consultant Internal Medicine, Dr. Rohan Badave, Consultant Gastroenterologist, Dr. Sunny Kamat, Consultant Orthopaedic and Spine Surgeon, and many more, the clinic ensures comprehensive medical consultations by appointment throughout the week.

Expressing delight at the launch, Mr. Surendra Prasad highlighted the significance of this new center in providing top-notch healthcare services and an advanced lab collection center to the local community.

Operating hours for the clinic and Lab Collection Centre are from 7 AM – 11 AM and 3 PM to 7 PM, and appointments can be scheduled by contacting M: 7030059744.

Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read...

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Vows Accountability for Rental Car Accidents

November 7, 2023 No Comments

Goa’s Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is taking a stand to ensure the safety of residents and tourists by holding rental car owners accountable for accidents. Discover the measures being taken to curb reckless driving and irresponsible behavior in the state. Learn about the strict restrictions, coordination efforts, and legal consequences being enforced to ensure a safer environment for all in Goa.

Read More »
Goa loses against Delhi

Goa Loses Against Delhi’s Star-Studded Basketball Team in The National Championship

October 27, 2023 No Comments

The home team’s performance at the Manohar Parrikar Indoor Stadium in Navelim on Monday would have delighted the small number of spectators who arrived early to watch Goa’s basketball debut. In the first five minutes, Goa led 9–6, and at the end of the first quarter, the score was 20–17. However, in sports, it matters more how you end than how you start, as Delhi’s 81-61 victory in the 37th National Games opening game demonstrated.

Read More »
Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube Linkedin

Subscribe to Newsletter

SECTIONS

ELEMENTS

PARTNER SITES

ABOUT

Copyright © 2020 Goa Prism | Powered by Creative Concept Media

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube Linkedin