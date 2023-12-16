Manipal Hospital, Goa Unveils Super Speciality Consultancy Clinic & Lab Collection Centre in Porvorim

In a landmark move, Manipal Hospitals, a prominent healthcare service provider, inaugurated a cutting-edge Super Speciality Consultancy Clinic and Lab Collection Centre in the heart of Porvorim, Goa on December 15th, 2023. Situated at Hilltop Apartments, neighboring Gauri Petrol Pump, Alto Betim, Porvorim, this new facility promises unparalleled healthcare access for the locals.

The launch event witnessed the presence of esteemed personalities including Smt. Dipali Gurunath Vernekar, Deputy Sarpanch Penha De Franca Village Panchayat, Mr. Gurunath Vernekar, Shri. Surendra Prasad – Hospital Director and Unit Head, Mr. Hari Prasad – Sales and Marketing Head, along with various hospital consultants.

With a dedicated team of Consultant specialists like Dr. Vikram Dalvi, Consultant Internal Medicine, Dr. Rohan Badave, Consultant Gastroenterologist, Dr. Sunny Kamat, Consultant Orthopaedic and Spine Surgeon, and many more, the clinic ensures comprehensive medical consultations by appointment throughout the week.

Expressing delight at the launch, Mr. Surendra Prasad highlighted the significance of this new center in providing top-notch healthcare services and an advanced lab collection center to the local community.

Operating hours for the clinic and Lab Collection Centre are from 7 AM – 11 AM and 3 PM to 7 PM, and appointments can be scheduled by contacting M: 7030059744.