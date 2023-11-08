Goa Chief Minister’s Financial Assistance, LPG Cylinder Scheme, 2023

The Chief Minister’s Financial Assistance for the Refilling of LPG Cylinder Scheme, 2023, has received an enormous amount of applications—8,500 in total—which is encouraging news for the people of Goa.

The Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) was introduced in July, and those who have registered for it are eligible to receive monthly financial aid of Rs 275 through cash transfers that are made directly to the head of the family receiving the benefits.

According to a civil supply official, “this cost-effective project aims to lessen the financial burden of accessing clean cooking fuel, contributing to better health and living conditions for these individuals.”There are now 11,179 AAY beneficiaries in Goa who can make use of this program.

The state has allocated an amazing Rs 3.1 crore for this ambitious program.

Even though the program has advanced significantly, it’s crucial to remember that some beneficiaries have not yet disclosed their bank account information.

“This is an essential step to guarantee the effective distribution of subsidies. All eligible beneficiaries are urged by the government to swiftly submit their bank details, the source stated.

He continued, “The program is not just about relieving financial strain by increasing the availability and affordability of clean cooking fuel; it is also significantly enhancing the standard of living for thousands of families.”