Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin Youtube
GPDM - A Media Company
GPDM - A MEDIA COMPANY

Goa Chief Minister’s Financial Assistance, LPG Cylinder Scheme, 2023

The Chief Minister's Financial Assistance for the Refilling of LPG Cylinder Scheme, 2023, has received an enormous amount of applications—8,500 in total—which is encouraging news for the people of Goa.
LPG Cylinder Scheme 2023
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share

The Chief Minister’s Financial Assistance for the Refilling of LPG Cylinder Scheme, 2023, has received an enormous amount of applications—8,500 in total—which is encouraging news for the people of Goa.

The Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) was introduced in July, and those who have registered for it are eligible to receive monthly financial aid of Rs 275 through cash transfers that are made directly to the head of the family receiving the benefits.

According to a civil supply official, “this cost-effective project aims to lessen the financial burden of accessing clean cooking fuel, contributing to better health and living conditions for these individuals.”There are now 11,179 AAY beneficiaries in Goa who can make use of this program.

The state has allocated an amazing Rs 3.1 crore for this ambitious program.

Even though the program has advanced significantly, it’s crucial to remember that some beneficiaries have not yet disclosed their bank account information.

“This is an essential step to guarantee the effective distribution of subsidies. All eligible beneficiaries are urged by the government to swiftly submit their bank details, the source stated.

He continued, “The program is not just about relieving financial strain by increasing the availability and affordability of clean cooking fuel; it is also significantly enhancing the standard of living for thousands of families.”

Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read...

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Vows Accountability for Rental Car Accidents

November 7, 2023 No Comments

Goa’s Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is taking a stand to ensure the safety of residents and tourists by holding rental car owners accountable for accidents. Discover the measures being taken to curb reckless driving and irresponsible behavior in the state. Learn about the strict restrictions, coordination efforts, and legal consequences being enforced to ensure a safer environment for all in Goa.

Read More »
Goa loses against Delhi

Goa Loses Against Delhi’s Star-Studded Basketball Team in The National Championship

October 27, 2023 No Comments

The home team’s performance at the Manohar Parrikar Indoor Stadium in Navelim on Monday would have delighted the small number of spectators who arrived early to watch Goa’s basketball debut. In the first five minutes, Goa led 9–6, and at the end of the first quarter, the score was 20–17. However, in sports, it matters more how you end than how you start, as Delhi’s 81-61 victory in the 37th National Games opening game demonstrated.

Read More »
Goa Startup Bridge

Inaugural GCCI Startup & Corporate Bridge Event Connects Innovators and Established Industries

October 21, 2023 No Comments

Discover the inaugural GCCI Startup & Corporate Bridge event, where innovators meet industry leaders to foster collaboration, innovation, and mutual growth. Explore how startups are bridging gaps and bringing innovation to the hotel industry, supported by government and corporate engagement in Goa’s thriving startup ecosystem. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect, learn, and grow in a dynamic business landscape.

Read More »
Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube Linkedin

Subscribe to Newsletter

SECTIONS

ELEMENTS

PARTNER SITES

ABOUT

Copyright © 2020 Goa Prism | Powered by Creative Concept Media

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube Linkedin