Goa gets one more Containment Zone amid of growing numbers of COVID cases in the State

The COVID tally in the state has crossed the mark of 500 long back and it’s growing more by the day under this condition the state has marked one more containment zone in south Goa. According to the reports, part of Baina area is now converted into the 3rd Containment Zone following the Mangor Hill and Ghodemal situated in Sattari Taluka in NorthGoa.

According to the reports, with the constant rise in COVID cases in south Goa, especially in the Mangor Hill containment Zone the south Goa collector had issued a notification declaring some part of Baina as a Micro Containment Zone.

The Micro Containment zone includes some houses situated in the ward no 9 at Baina. The Bagabai area connected to Baina has been notified as a Buffer Zone. The move comes after 14 persons from three families in Baina tested positive for the virus, says the report.

According to the sources now this will be treated as third containment zone following the Mangor Hill (the neighbour) and Ghodemal situated in North Goa at Morle village in Sattari taluka.

According to the CM Dr Pramod Sawant, since Covid-19 cases reported from Baina are distributed within the area, the government will go for a micro containment zone. “The adjoining buildings will be buffer zone,” he said.

Based on the available information, as on Tuesday around 27 COVID positive cases were detected in Baina and the link with Mangor Hill cases established in the Baina.

Today’s #COVID19 update in #Goa. Total confirmed cases 629 and Active cases are 544 total recovered 85. Cases from Mangor Hill 288, cases linked to Mangor Hill 167, Morlem 17, Chimbel 14, and Sada Vasco 20. pic.twitter.com/goooE6Okuy — Goa Prism (@goaprismmag) June 16, 2020

According to CM 95% of cases in the state are asymptomatic, and all of them will be transferred to the COVID care centres identified across the state. “The efforts are underway to transfer all of them to COVID care centres and accordingly arrangements are being made,” said Mr Sawant.

Meanwhile, the government is in process of converting Sai Hostel in Mapusa into the COVID care centre. This will be in addition to conversion of residencies of Colva and Calangute into Covid care centres, he added.

At the moment MPT hospital as well as Shiroda primary health centre are being used as Covid care centres. On being realised that patients are probably taking more than seven days for recovery, he said, “it is decided to segregate patients to reduce accumulation of viral in one place.”

Shyama Prasad Mukherjee stadium in Taleigao and Navelim stadium will be used as COVID care centres to place male and female patients, respectively. Pernem stadium will be used if the further need arises, he said. At each location, he said they will not keep more than 200 patients.

Referring to some people opposing COVID care centres in their areas and opposition to conversion of the MPT hospital, he said people must understand that they must fight the virus and not those afflicted by it. “What if there are patients in their area, then where they should be treated. People mustn’t bring politics into COVID crises,” he said.