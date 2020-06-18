Finally, the first vessel carrying around 1452 Goan Seafarers arrives directly at the MPT berth today this makes the first disembark of the stranded Goans at Mormugao Port Trust since the time COVID scare had gripped Goa.
According to the reports, A total of 1,452 stranded seafarers will be the first to disembark directly at Mormugao Port Trust (MPT) upon their arrival from Mumbai on Thursday.
According to the sources, the seamen stranded across various vessels in Europe and the US were repatriated to India and from Mumbai they were brought to Goa by Celebrity Infinity Cruise.
On their arrival at MPT in Goa as per the SOP the swab samples were taken for the testing and then were sent back into the vessel till their report arrives.
Once the report arrives, the ones who have tasted negative will be sent for 14 days home quarantine while the positive cases will be referred to the related COVID centres in Goa for the treatment.
Meanwhile, Ports secretary and nodal officer for stranded seafarers P S Reddy, said the seamen would not be forced to undergo institutional quarantine if they test negative.
“As per the new SOP, those who test negative will be sent on 14 days of home quarantine while those who test positive will be admitted to the COVID hospital or COVID care centre,” he said, adding that the company agreed to disembark the crew directly in Goa only after much negotiation.
The sources revealed that once the sailors disembark the ship it is likely to proceed on its next journey to Egypt.
The rest of the 3,149 stranded seafarers have been brought to Goa on flights chartered by their companies, via sea to the Mumbai port and on charters to Mumbai airport after which they travelled to Goa by road.
SOPs for seafarers has changed considerably since the first group was brought to Goa at the end of April and sent to paid institutional quarantine for 14 days.
As per the reports, nowhere onwards the vessels will directly arrive at the MPT port. On April 23, health minister Vishwajit Rane shared images of health workers and doctors readying testing facilities and kiosks at MPT to receive Goan seafarers.