For Gamblers, Unlock Meant Back To ‘Business’; Several Gambling Dens Busted

As unlock across the state aimed at getting economic activities up and running after the lockdown due to the pandemic, gamblers involved in illegal gambling activities have also got their act up and running.

After a raid this weekend on a hotel in Goa’s Calangute belt, 42 persons were detained for being involved in gambling activities.

Goa’s casinos – known to cater to top-notch businessmen and dealers from across the world – have been shut since March, and gamblers have chosen other forms such as ‘matka’ to continue their activities.

The raid at Calangute resulted in which 42 travelers were arrested – all out on bail – also had a seizure of nearly 57 mobile phones and Rs10 lakh cash. Accordingly, it has surfaced that many of those caught in several raids across the state are habitual gamblers, many of whom are trying their luck on matka gambling due to the closure of casinos in the state currently.

According to a report, police officials are also trying to connect if the persons caught in gambling activities were regular visitors to the casinos prior to March. Several of these caught include advocates and businessman.

Furthermore, the tourists out on bail in the Calangute incident arranged their activities through two persons residing in Porvorim.

Over the last three weeks, several illegal gambling dens were raided by Goa police. Last month, one person was arrested in Majorda for accepting illegal bets. Last week, two similar raids were also conducted in South Goa.

One person was arrested from Old railway station accepting matka bets, while Rs15,000 was also seized; while in Canacona, Rs22,000 was seized from one person for similar matka activities.

The recent big catch of 42 tourists also comes at a similar time of other raids, and this highlights that gambling bets through matka have been rampant across the state.

Earlier in July, eight persons were also arrested for being involved in such activities.

It is also learned that due to the closure of casinos, habitual gamblers are searching for hidden and quiet locations in the state to conduct such activities and be away from the sight of officials.