NCB Chief Sameer Wankhede Claims Goa is on Top of the List of Drug Cases

With 11 cases booked in 11 months time places Goa on the top of the list in Drug trafficking case. The NCB Chief who was handling the Aryan Khan case made this claim while speaking to a local daily news paper in Goa.

According to the report published in the Herald Goa 22 persons nabbed in just 11 months time including one interstate Gang.

The newspaper claims that many international drug cartels operating in the state and so far three major cartels have busted by the NCB team in Goa. Europe, Afghanistan and Himachal all on Goa drug route

According to the reports, the NCB sleuths has busted at least four drug cartels in Goa and three of them were run by the International drug syndicates.

All the four drug cartels out of which one of them was operated by two persona from Kerala, stated the report.

With the arrest of 22 people in the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) ongoing operation against drugs cartel in Goa over the past 11 months makes Goa one of the largest drug heaven in the country.

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, in an exclusive interview with Herald, claimed that NCB Goa booked 11 cases in 11 months, the highest so far. “It is the highest number of cases where massive quantum of different drug types were recovered. Four drug cartels were busted and notorious drug suppliers arrested,” he said.

According to the reports the first arrest took place in the month of March at Assagao wherein the NCB arrested a Nigerian national Ugochukwu Solomon Uabuko in North Goa.

The peddler was previously arrested by Goa Police in 2013 on the same charges, is serving a year’s jail term under PIT NDPS (preventive detention) Act for repeated offences.

The another arrest took place during the same period wherein the federal anti-drug agency arrested two Kerala based drug peddler, Nijllraja and NihadParamtadh Chetty.

In two other gangs operated by Nigerians, one has been sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment by the NDPS Court in an offence booked by Goa Police eight years ago. Chide Ositaokonkow aka Benjamin was among the major suppliers of drugs in Goa.

According to Sameer Wankhede these Nigerian drug lords had been operating in the state in association with their local Goan Associates. The entire network was operated from a hotel, allegedly owned by the Goan couple in Anjuna.

Nearly 60 tablets of MDMA/Ecstasy and 350 grams of Charas was recovered during the raid by NCB team in June 2021.

Mmdukachirah aka Tiger aka Mustafa, another Nigerian largely popular in Pernem taluka was arrested with a cocktail of narcotics. Two of his associates from Himachal Pradesh jointly operated the lethal business from a shack-cum-café in Arambol until NCB busted their gang around mid 2021.

NCB has traced the operational footprints across various countries and states including in South America, Europe, Afghanistan, Himachal Pradesh, etc.

“Drugs from various places are trafficked into Goa. Cocaine, LSD, MDMA, heroine are trafficked from different countries while Malana Cream, Charas among others are domestically transported,” the NCB ZD said adding that the network is huge as the NCB are on its toes to break the chain.