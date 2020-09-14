A Group of Domestic Tourists From Punjab Held With Fake Currency In Calangute

A group of 11 persons – domestic tourists – have been detained by the Panaji police after the fake currencies in large quantities have been recovered from their possession.

It all occurred when the group of persons, all belonging to one family, went to a local Monginis cake shop in the capital city to purchase some food items. Upon purchase, alert sales-persons at the shop noticed the fake currency used by the family.

The local Panaji police were alerted after the family left the shop. The police quickly tracked the local CCTV footage in the shop and managed to get the registration details of a rental car that the family was using.

After further tracking, the rental car owner provided the hotel details at which the tourists were staying in, and in a swift move, Panaji police visited the hotel in Calangute and found large bundles of fake currency in possession of the family.

Total, 11 persons have been detained by the police. The family, according to reports, are from Punjab.

The police have also found A4 sheets of printed currency, which were not yet cut, and are looking into the matter further.

Reportedly, a drug angle however is not clear yet as per police officials and only further investigations will reveal more information.