Despite COVID-19 Mortality Rate In Goa Is on Lower Side As Compared To Last Year

At a time when the covid-19 pandemic has been raging, the number of new cases continues to steadily increase daily, although, some days, the numbers appear relatively lower. However, despite the rising cases and the increasing number of fatalities due to the infection, it has been noticed that the number of deaths has not increased in the state due to the covid-19 pandemic.

According to statistical data disclosed by the government, a comparison of the number of deaths between a March-August period of 2019 and 2020 discloses that in 2019, Goa had more deaths recorded than the current year.

This year, the state has recorded 6404 deaths between March and August, however, data of 2019 shows that Goa recorded 6633 deaths between the same period.

The information was reportedly released by the Chief Minister’s office, and despite the covid-19 pandemic, the fatality rate for the analyzed period remains lower than last year.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had stated that an audit of deaths was being conducted and analysis of death figures indicated that Goa was not registering higher than average deaths on account of the pandemic.

“There is no difference in mortality rates. At that time (pre-pandemic) causes of death were attributed to various diseases, accidents, kidney failures, etc. Deaths have not increased,” the CM said.

Based on the analysis of the figures, it is learnt that the mortality rate for that period of last year was 4.26%, while for this year, the figure stood at 4.08%. Although it may seem like a small difference, many say that the figure of 200 deaths variance does make a difference in statistical analysis.

For this year’s death figure of 6404, it was observed that 3754 of them were males, while 2647 were females. The data released also states that Goa registers about an average of 1000 deaths every month, with more men dying than women.

The analysis in the figures in no way is aimed at making a justification for the deaths caused due to the coronavirus infection. Doctors say that reducing the fatality rate due to the pandemic continues to be the topmost priority for them.

The data, however, just give information on the figures and does not state the cause of the deaths. For example, the lockdown has resulted in almost a 25% decrease in accidents in the state. According to sources in the medical field, previously, before the pandemic, major accidents and other incidents would result in a lot of deaths, however, due to lockdown during the months between March and August, there was a major decrease in accident rates, thereby reducing fatalities caused due to such incidents.

According to a report, a doctor said that it would be very interesting to note how many died due to pneumonia, as it has been observed that deaths due to pneumonia have been on the higher side (after the pandemic set in).

A senior doctor from GMC was quoted as saying that the government may be dishing out such data to quell panic among people.

Currently, Goa has witnessed 544 deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic. The figure, many say, will only increase considering the cases in the state. Also, with several patients reporting late to the hospital – many in severe breathless condition – doctors say that it is too late to save them then, as much damage has already been caused due to the virus.

Meanwhile, Goa’s tally of total confirmed cases crossed the 40,00 mark, with 187 new cases being added in the last 24 hours.

Disclaimer: The article comparing the deaths of two years does not justify the fatalities occurring due to the covid-19 pandemic, but is a mere comparison of statistical data.