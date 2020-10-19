Police Complaint Filed Against Dy. CM Babu Kavlekar For Sharing Pornographic Video on a WhatsApp Group; Babu Claims His Phone Got Hacked

A complaint was filed today afternoon by the Goa Women Forward Party against Deputy Chief Minister Babu Kavlekar for uploading a pornographic content video onto a WhatsApp group last night.

Addressing a press conference after lodging a police complaint, Clara Rodrigues, General Secretary of the Goa Women Forward Party has alleged that the deputy chief minister shared the pornographic video on a WhatsApp group named ‘Villagers of Goa’ last night at around 1:20 am.

The WhatsApp group has a total of 248 members, with a large number of prominent citizens and other activists’ part of the group.

“This video was very shocking and it has sent shockwaves around Goa, especially among the women of the state. Very distressing a video that too from the deputy chief minister of the state,” she said, questioning the direction in which the state is heading and also the silence of the BJP’s Mahila group.

The group has demanded action from the Chief Minister against his deputy. The complaint was filed at the Women’s police station in Panaji under section 67 and 67(A) of the IT Act and section 354 of the IPC 1860.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief Minister has filed a police complaint before the Crime Branch stating that his phone was hacked by some unknown persons.

He has denied being involved in the obscene material uploaded onto the WhatsApp group through his phone, stating that his mobile was hacked or tampered with, adding that he was asleep at the time the incident occurred.