Benaulim Rape Takes New Turn As Police Invokes Gangrape Against All Accused

A recent horrifying Benaulim rape case of two minor girls by four youth has took a new turn as police has invoked Gangrape against all the four accused. But why police has invoked the gangrape against all the accused when earlier statement of victim girls accused only two men were involved in the rape? Here is the complete story.

It may be recalled that on Sunday evening two victim girl approached the Colva police station with complaint of alleged rape by two youth out of four who assaulted the girls physically and sexually posing as policemen at the Goa’s famous Benaulim beach.

According to the reports, the girls had gone to the beach on the late night of Saturday along with their male friends and they were sitting on the beach and talking. It was around 3.30 am when the four accused men appeared posing as policemen and trashed the boys sitting with the girls and sexually assaulted both the minor girls in the car and on the beach.

Although the incident took place in the wee hours (3.30am) of Sunday morning but girls did not complain to police, neither informed anyone at home about the incident until they received the call from the accused persons demanding Rs 40,000 and in event of non payment the accused threatened them of uploading the videos and images on the net.

The victim girls immediately rushed to the police station in Colva and narrated the story of rape to police along with the information about the call demanding money. The police swung into the action and traced and arrested all the four accused based on their call location within no time.

The accused were were produced before the magistrate and remand was taken and the police had registered the FIR under section 419, 354 A, 384, 323, 506(II), 376 r/w 34 IPC, sec 4 , 7 , 11 (v) of POSCO Act, 8 (2) of GC act.

But now with in one of the new development the Colva police has invoked the gangrape against all the accused persons under section 376DA of the IPC provides for punishment for gang rape on woman under sixteen years of age.

According to the section 376DA which is more severe, it states that in the event of a woman under sixteen years of age is raped by one or more persons constituting a group or acting in furtherance of a common intention, each of those persons shall be deemed to have committed the offence of rape and shall be punished with imprisonment for life, which shall mean imprisonment for the remainder of that person’s natural life, and with fine. Provided that such fine shall be just and reasonable to meet the medical expenses and rehabilitation of the victim.

According to the police they have invoked the provision of Gang Rape against all the four accused since one of the accused persons had sexually molested a girl while she was being raped by another accused.

“Technically speaking, the offence amounts to gang rape for the reason that one of the girls was raped by one person and molested by another accused person,” informed a police officer.

The police officer added: “Even touching the private part of a girl amounts to rape. During the investigation, it was revealed that one of the victim girls was raped by an accused and sexually molested by another

Meanwhile, the police pointed out that investigations in the case are progressing in the right direction. “The police have attached the clothes worn by the accused at the time of the heinous crime. We have also conducted a spot panchanama,” the police said.

Sources said the medical examination report of the two victim girls has not come yet from the Goa medical college and hospital, Bambolim.