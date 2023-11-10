The Chief Minister of Goa Announced 4% Reservation For Athletes in Government Departments

Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant made important announcements at the 37th National Games closing ceremony that indicated a paradigm shift in the state’s approach to sports and employment. He announced that athletes would be required to occupy 4% of all government jobs in all departments. This action seeks to acknowledge and assist athletes who possess talent in their career endeavours.

Dr Sawant highlighted the establishment of a sports university in Goa, describing the state as a centre for its devotion to sports and its natural beauty. He declared, “Goa will now be known for Sun, Sand, Sea & Sports,” expressing the desire of the government to include sports into the state’s identity as a coastal destination. The CM said that Gomantbhumi (Goa) will give the torch for the National Games to Dev Bhoomi (Uttarakhand).

The Chief Minister praised the 92 medals that Goa’s athletes earned at the National Games in his speech and announced an audacious goal for the following competition: “Goa will aim for 100 plus medals at the 38th National Games.” This pledge demonstrates the state’s dedication to promoting athletic excellence and fostering an atmosphere that allows athletes to flourish. The announcements made during the closing ceremony mark a turning point in the history of Goa sports, emphasizing not only acknowledgement but also practical assistance for athletes as they strive for achievement.