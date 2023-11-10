Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin Youtube
GPDM - A Media Company
GPDM - A MEDIA COMPANY

The Chief Minister of Goa Announced 4% Reservation For Athletes in Government Departments

Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant made important announcements at the 37th National Games closing ceremony that indicated a paradigm shift in the state's approach to sports and employment.
Goa CM Assures Reservation For Sportsperson
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share

Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant made important announcements at the 37th National Games closing ceremony that indicated a paradigm shift in the state’s approach to sports and employment. He announced that athletes would be required to occupy 4% of all government jobs in all departments. This action seeks to acknowledge and assist athletes who possess talent in their career endeavours.

Dr Sawant highlighted the establishment of a sports university in Goa, describing the state as a centre for its devotion to sports and its natural beauty. He declared, “Goa will now be known for Sun, Sand, Sea & Sports,” expressing the desire of the government to include sports into the state’s identity as a coastal destination. The CM said that Gomantbhumi (Goa) will give the torch for the National Games to Dev Bhoomi (Uttarakhand).

The Chief Minister praised the 92 medals that Goa’s athletes earned at the National Games in his speech and announced an audacious goal for the following competition: “Goa will aim for 100 plus medals at the 38th National Games.” This pledge demonstrates the state’s dedication to promoting athletic excellence and fostering an atmosphere that allows athletes to flourish. The announcements made during the closing ceremony mark a turning point in the history of Goa sports, emphasizing not only acknowledgement but also practical assistance for athletes as they strive for achievement.

Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read...

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Vows Accountability for Rental Car Accidents

November 7, 2023 No Comments

Goa’s Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is taking a stand to ensure the safety of residents and tourists by holding rental car owners accountable for accidents. Discover the measures being taken to curb reckless driving and irresponsible behavior in the state. Learn about the strict restrictions, coordination efforts, and legal consequences being enforced to ensure a safer environment for all in Goa.

Read More »
Goa loses against Delhi

Goa Loses Against Delhi’s Star-Studded Basketball Team in The National Championship

October 27, 2023 No Comments

The home team’s performance at the Manohar Parrikar Indoor Stadium in Navelim on Monday would have delighted the small number of spectators who arrived early to watch Goa’s basketball debut. In the first five minutes, Goa led 9–6, and at the end of the first quarter, the score was 20–17. However, in sports, it matters more how you end than how you start, as Delhi’s 81-61 victory in the 37th National Games opening game demonstrated.

Read More »
Goa Startup Bridge

Inaugural GCCI Startup & Corporate Bridge Event Connects Innovators and Established Industries

October 21, 2023 No Comments

Discover the inaugural GCCI Startup & Corporate Bridge event, where innovators meet industry leaders to foster collaboration, innovation, and mutual growth. Explore how startups are bridging gaps and bringing innovation to the hotel industry, supported by government and corporate engagement in Goa’s thriving startup ecosystem. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect, learn, and grow in a dynamic business landscape.

Read More »
Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube Linkedin

Subscribe to Newsletter

SECTIONS

ELEMENTS

PARTNER SITES

ABOUT

Copyright © 2020 Goa Prism | Powered by Creative Concept Media

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube Linkedin