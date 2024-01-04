Search
UK Woman Found Dead in Agonda Church Complex, Goa Police Rule Out Foul Play

In a sorrowful turn of events, the lifeless body of Emma Louise, a 45-year-old UK national, was discovered within the premises of a church complex in Agonda, Canacona, late on Tuesday night. Canacona police, after preliminary investigations, have dismissed any suspicion of foul play, categorizing the case as an "unnatural death."
In a sorrowful turn of events, the lifeless body of Emma Louise, a 45-year-old UK national, was discovered within the premises of a church complex in Agonda, Canacona, late on Tuesday night. Canacona police, after preliminary investigations, have dismissed any suspicion of foul play, categorizing the case as an “unnatural death.”

Canacona PI Chandrakant Gawas conveyed to TOI that the body, discovered in an early stage of decomposition, suggests the possibility of her demise on the night of December 31.

“Local witnesses had last seen her on the night of December 31. However, there is no evidence to suggest any foul play,” stated Gawas. “The deceased was found fully clothed, devoid of any visible injury marks. Pertinently, her personal belongings, including her purse, mobile phone, and other items, were found in close proximity to the body.”

According to police sources, Emma Louise had been a frequent visitor to Agonda over the past 12-13 years, except for the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic. During her visits, she habitually stayed alone in a rented room at Agonda, much like during her current visit, where she had been residing since early September.

DySP Sandesh Chodankar disclosed plans for a post-mortem examination pending confirmation from the high commission. “While the exact cause of death awaits the post-mortem report, preliminary information indicates she suffered from a heart ailment and was under medication,” Chodankar informed TOI. “Medications prescribed for her condition were found in her room. Her local acquaintances corroborate her chronic heart condition.”

The authorities anticipate further clarity on the circumstances surrounding Emma Louise’s demise following the post-mortem examination.

