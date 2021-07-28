Hotel Industry Resumes Back With The Drop in Covid Cases In Goa

Here’s happy news for all the travel enthusiasts. India’s favourite travel destination, Goa is now reopening hotels after seeing a massive dip in the number of covid-19 positive cases in the state. The positivity rate stands as low as 5%.

The state had been affected badly when the second wave hit the entire India. Goa was one of the most affected states as there was shortage of medical equipment and staff. But as they say, “All’s well that ends well”. Finally the wave is over and it’s now time to welcome tourists back to the state.

The Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG) said that the number of tourists will only go up once the government provides a clearance on whether tourists are allowed or not.

Though these are generally the slow months in Goa and the tourist footfall begins only from mid-August. Goa saw a huge number of tourists last year in October till January and the state was quite happy as most people depend on tourists for their income.

It was only after the 2nd wave hit Goa that the tourists stopped coming and since then it’s been a gloomy while in Goa.

Entry in Goa would now be allowed on the basis of vaccination certificates. So if you are already vaccinated, your entry would be easy. And if for some reason, you aren’t vaccinated, a 72 hour prior covid-19 negative report would work. Or in that case, an instant test could also be conducted on entry in Goa.

When it comes to travel and tourism, Goa tops the list. The number of people going to Goa each year is crazy, from India itself. Foreign travellers are no less. That being said, the tourism industry wants international travel to be allowed soon.

Mr. Shah even said that though the tourist season picked up in November-December last year, not all hotels in the state were fully operational and that only 1400 had resumed their businesses. In the last 10 years, the number of small hotels has increased dramatically in the state but with no international tourists, these properties have no takers.