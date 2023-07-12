Goa Branch of ICAI Celebrates Golden Jubilee with Grand Event

The Goa Branch of the Western India Regional Council (WIRC) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) commemorated its 50th anniversary with great enthusiasm on July 4, 2023, at the ICAI Bhawan in Goa. The event was filled with excitement and fervour as members gathered to celebrate this significant milestone.

The celebration commenced with a warm welcome extended by Secretary, CA. Vinayak Dhumatkar, to the esteemed attendees. Chairman, CA. Thomas Andrade then took the opportunity to recount the humble beginnings of the branch in 1974. Starting with just 50 members and operating from a small office at Indraprastha Building on MG Road, Panaji, the branch has now grown to include over 600 members.

Expressing pride and gratitude, Chairman CA. Thomas Andrade highlighted the honour bestowed upon the Goa Branch by hosting the state-of-the-art ICAI Bhawan in Goa. The Bhawan encompasses a 150-capacity auditorium, IT Lab, lecture rooms, reading room, library, guest room, administrative block, and cafeteria. He conveyed heartfelt appreciation to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India for providing this infrastructure in Goa. Additionally, he emphasized that the branch is dedicated to organizing various events and initiatives to foster knowledge sharing, networking, and collaboration among chartered accountants in the state. Furthermore, the branch conducts numerous programs for CA students, aiming to prepare them for their future professions.

Former Chairpersons, CA Ulhas Dhumasker and CA Pradip Kakodkar, lauded the efforts of both the Institute and the Goa Branch in upholding the highest standards of professional competence and integrity among its members. Their support and recognition further affirmed the commitment of the branch to nurturing excellence in the field of accountancy.

The esteemed chief guest of the event, Shri. Krishna V Salkar, MLA of Vasco Constituency and Chairman of SGPDA (Goa’s Urban Development Authority), unveiled and launched a specially curated memorabilia commemorating the 50 years of establishment by the Goa Branch. The memorabilia showcased the essence, spirit, and culture of Goa. Shri. Krishna V Salkar expressed his appreciation for the Institute’s contributions to the overall development of accountancy and professional growth in Goa. He acknowledged the efforts of the Institute and Goa Branch in enhancing knowledge and technical skills among students in schools and colleges. Additionally, he praised their mentorship initiatives in guiding students on the path to becoming Chartered Accountants. The Goa Branch also organizes career counseling sessions in various educational institutions across the state. The chief guest applauded the branch’s significant contributions to government initiatives.

To honor the chief guest, Chairman CA. Thomas Andrade presented him with a shawl and a memento. The celebration commenced with the chief guest cutting a special cake, symbolizing the promising future and growth of the Goa Branch of WIRC of ICAI.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by CA. Vaibhav Bale, Treasurer of the Goa Branch. The members departed, cherishing the memories of the grand celebration and looking forward to the continued success and growth of the branch.