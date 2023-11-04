Govt Will Consider Lorna’s Name For Padma Award – CM

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced on Friday that the State will think about putting singer Lorna Cordeiro up for the Padma award next year.

During his monthly “Hello Goenkar” phone-in program on Goa Doordarshan Kendra, Sawant was replying to a request of this kind from a man named Agustin Dias from Parra. Although the time for the recommendation this year has already passed, Sawant stated that the State government will undoubtedly give Lorna’s name serious consideration next year. The fact that Lorna’s voice has enthralled so many people in Goa, as well as around the nation and the world, he continued, is a source of pride.

In the meantime, Sawant stated in response to a different question from a resident that reservations for women will soon be possible in Goa for positions that are currently held by men, such as forest guards and firefighters. In response to a caller’s request that Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited reserve a portion of the 90 driver slots for women drivers, he commented.

Sawant added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party support political reservations for women to become MLAs and MPs in addition to employment.

In response to a second caller, Sawant stated that it is also the developer’s responsibility to make sure that piped water reaches plots built from the PWD pipeline along the main road.

Addressing yet another caller, Sawant said ensuring that piped water reaches plots developed from the PWD pipeline along the main road is also the responsibility of the developer. Responding to the caller’s query from a resident of Alto-Santa Cruz, Sawant however said that he would pay attention to the specific issue and try to resolve it.