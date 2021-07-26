Four Men Posing As Policemen Raped Two Minor Girls At Benaulim Beach in South Goa Arrested

Goa Police nabbed the four accused involved in the rape case of two minor girls at Benaulim beach in south Goa. The incident took place on Sunday early morning at 3.30 am when the two girls were out with their male friends to celebrate the birthday on the beach.

According to the reports, the duo victim girls along with two of their friends (boys) had gone to the Benaulim beach to celebrate the birthday party in he early mooring (3.30am) on Sunday when the accused persons appeared posing as police officers, beaten the boys and took the girls away in the bushes.

The accused posing as policemen allegedly raped the girls and made their video. The girls appeared before the Colva police on Sunday evening after the accused started demanding the the money from them by threatening them of making their video viral.

Colva police soon swung into the action and rounded up four alleged accused persons for the interrogations.

Meanwhile the police did not share much details with the media but according to the media reports, the two victim girls had gone to the beach along with their friends when the accused persons came there posing as policemen and took the girls with them after bating their male friends.

As the incident was reported to the police higherups, district police Chief Pankaj Kumar Singh and Sub-divisional police Officer, DySP, Margao Harish Madkaikar, rushed to the Colva police station on Sunday evening. The duo was seen guiding and supervising the investigations into the incident.

Women rights activist, Auda Viegas was called to the police station to speak with the minor two victims. Ms Auda told the media that there is a need of parents exercising their role as parents and teach some moral values to their children. “The parents needs to be watchful and need to give some value education to their children,” she added.

Meanwhile the South Goa SP Pankaj told the media that the police are investigating into the matter and an offense of rape will be registered against the four accused.

The accused have been identified as Asif Hateli, Housing Board Gogal, Rajesh Mane, Gajanand Chinchinkar and Nitin Yabbal and they have registered case on four accused under under section 419, 354 A, 384, 323, 506(II), 376 r/w 34 IPC, sec 4 , 7 , 11 (v) of POSCO Act, 8 (2) of GC act.