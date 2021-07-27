Advertisement

Robbery At Thivim Railway Station in North Goa; Gold, Cash, Mobile Phones Worth 10.60 Lakhs Robbed

According to the reports, some unknown persons have robbed the Gold Ornaments and other valuables worth 10.60 Lakhs belonging to one Ms Vasanti Shetty, who was travelling in Matsyagandha Express from Mumbai to Goa. 

The robbery took place when the trained reached at the Thivim Railway Station situated in the North Goa, stated the report. 

The lady whose gold ornaments and other valuables were robbed belongs to Mumbai Maharashtra and she was travelling to Goa along with her Nephew one Umesh Shetty when the incident took place. 

According to the reports the incident of the robbery took place in the wee hours of the Monday. It was around 2.30am when the train reached at the Thivim Railways Station, some unknown person entered the train and robbed the hand bag containing Gold Ornaments and cash total worth Rs. 10.60 Lakhs 

According to the sources, the Gold onrqamets alone worth around Rs. 10 Lakhs while the cash of Rs. 60 thousand, two mobile phones and some silver jewellery also being robbed.

The complaint in this regards had been lodged at the Mapusa police station and the police is doing further investigations.  

