The MLAs, Sarpanchas, and Zilla Panchayat Members Have all Received Invitation Cards for the National Games – Goa CM

The 37th National Games’ major inaugural event is not directly open to the public, according to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, but invitation cards have been provided to MLAs so they may readily contact the public.

Speaking at a news conference held in Mantralaya, Sawant stated that every preparation is in place for the first program. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the 37th National Games on October 26 at 6.30 p.m. at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Fatorda, South Goa.

According to CM Sawant, there will be numerous vocalists and other performers at the inaugural event.

“The primary program is inherently closed to the general public. They will only be allowed admission if they provide invitation cards. It is available to everyone and is free. The MLAs, Sarpanchs, and Zilla Panchayat members have all received invitation cards. However, anyone with curiosity can get in touch with our sports department. The MLAs have received invitations from us, and individuals can pick them up from them,” Sawant stated.

“Sports enthusiasts and Goan athletes shouldn’t be denied the opportunity to see the even”t...He responded, “They ought to all come and attend it.”Notable vocalists Sukhwinder Singh and Hema Sardesai will also perform on the occasion, according to Sawant.

In addition, he stated, “a national integration program featuring about 600 artists will take place in the stadium.”

Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister of Sports, will also be there, according to the Chief Minister. The National Games would feature about forty-three events, including five indigenous sports (Mallakhamb, Kalaripayattu, Gatka, Lagori, and Yoga).28, locations in Panaji, Mapusa, Margao, Colva, Vasco, and Ponda will host the competition, which is expected to draw 10,806 competitors total, with 49% of them being female.