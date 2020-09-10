36-Year-Old Sister Booked For Murder After Brother Succumbs At GMC

The Collem police have booked the 36-year old lady for murder charges after she attacked her brother with a household kitchen knife in their house on Sunday night. The sister was initially booked on charges of attempt to murder, but after the brother passed away while undergoing treatment at Goa Medical College yesterday evening, the charges against her were changed.

Goa Prism had earlier reported that the sister – who is mentally ill – attacked her brother, who according to police sources, also had some mental health conditions. The knife used by the sister – a kitchen household knife – has been recovered by the police.

The sister is now lodged at the Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behaviour (IPHB), Bambolim, for treatment considering her mental health condition.

According to the police, the women had constant demands with her mother and brother over her remarriage. Property matters too are included within this case.

The incident on Sunday night as a result of a scuffle that broke out between the brother and sister over a similar issue. The brother who was stabbed in the abdomen was first shifted to the primary health center, and later to GMC for treatment. He succumbed yesterday. An autopsy on the body is likely to be conducted at GMC today morning.

The victim brother, Keshav Galkar, 38-years old was a resident of Sacorda village in Dharbandora taluka.