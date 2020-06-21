Youth Murdered at Arpora Goa, a fight between two migrants culminated in the murder

According to the reports, a youth was murdered at Arpora. One Sadashuv Gawas, a native of Dodamarg in Maharastra was murdered by Ram Bharose, supposed to be his roommate and native of Uttar Pradesh during the wee hours of Sunday.
According to the police sources, the murder took place as the result of earlier fight between the two.
The sources have also revealed that accused Ram Bharose stabbed Sadashiv Gawas to death while the later was fast asleep.
The crime is on rise in the state during he Covid-19 pandemic this is the second incident of the criminal activity following the recent incident that took place in St Cruz.
