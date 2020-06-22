Goa Registers the First death from Coronavirus, An 85-Year-Old Man from Sattari Dies

An 85-year-old man Chandrakant Sawant from Morlem, Sattari situated in the north Goa died of COVID-19 infection this marks the first death in Goa from Coronavirus. Goa which was the only state in India free from the Coronavirus cases now has nearly 800 plus cases and now one death.
According to the inputs given by officials, the Morlem casualty was was tough to avert as the infection had spread and he was a co-morbid patient having been bedridden for four years.
According to the sources, the 85-year-old COVID patient from Morlem Sattari who was admitted at ESI Hospital in Margao was shifted into the ICU in the early hours of the day but the doctor could revive him as the infection had reached to the final stage.
Morlem village is situated in Valpoi constituency which is also the assembly seat of the Health Minister Vishwajit Rane.
It may be recalled that this area had been declared as containment zone earlier this month following the growing number of cases of Covid-19 in Sattari.
According to the reports, The state Health Minister and MLA of Valpoi Constituency Shri Vishwajit Rane had confirmed the news of the death of an 85-year-old man from his constituency. In his audio statement he stated, “Today, we had our first Covid-19 death of an 85-year-old man in my constituency, Morlem. It is the first death reported in the state. My condolences to his family.”
Meanwhile, during the interaction with the news reporters, the Chief Minister of Goa Mr Pramod Sawant confirmed the report and said that the patient was bedridden for the past four years and he had COPD (Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) “Since it was the suspected case we admitted him into the ESI Hospital. His condition was already very delicate but still, he survived one night and expired in the morning,” said Mr Sawant.
When asked about the funeral of the deceased whether his body will be handed over the his family for the final rites, CM replied in negative and said that things will go as per the procedure by following the protocol. “Our health department is taking care of it. His body will be wrapped into the plastic and nobody will be allowed to touch the body,” he added.