A Gangster Getting Killed in Shootout at St Cruz brings the Gang Wars back again in Goa

The recent case of the shootout at St Cruz has led to raising the question mark on the administration and police intelligence who seems to be having no clues about the incident. Several rounds have been fired and one of the Gangster was killed in the shootout that took place on the wee hours of a Saturday.
According to the sources, a gang of around 20 masked men staged an attack on the resident of Imran Bepari, apparently another history sheeter from St Cruz who has a several cases of extortion registered agains him in the city police station.
According to the report published by TOI one of the gang member was killed in the shootout that took place in the wee hours of Saturday at St Cruz Goa.
The police official revealed that the person died due to injuries he suffered by a bullet fired by his own gang member.
The gang members attacked on the house of Bepari and damaged the cars parked outside the house. Around 6 rounds were fired, said the superintendent of police Utkrisht Prasoon.
“After damaging the cars parked outside the house of Bepari they fired six rounds on the vehicles and the house of Bepari. One of the bullets hit the fellow gang member who was taken out from there in wounded condition,” he said.
Police said that the incident, that took place at about 3am, has been captured in CCTV cameras. The footage shows around 10 masked men were involved in the incident. Old rivalry is said to be the cause behind the shootout.
Speaking to TOI, north Goa superintendent of police (SP) Utkrisht Prasoon said that the person who died during the shootout has been identified as Sonu Yadav, resident of St Inez.
“The person died due to injuries from the bullet fired by his own gang member. We are investigating the matter further,” Prasoon said.
The opposition leader Mr Digamber Kamat took it on the twitter calling it the complete failure of the law and order in the state. In his tweet he wrote that following the collapse of economy in the state now law and order has also collapsed.
“Disturbing reports of Gang war in Santa Cruz with one death. Unfortunately, the CM of Goa and the state Government is in celebration mode. God save Goa.”
It’s been the long time after the former CM of Goa Late Shri Manohar Parrikar had eradicated the goons from the city by taking the strict action then, but it looks like the same trend is returning back once again and the incident that took place in St Cruz in the wee hours of Saturday is a burning example of the same.