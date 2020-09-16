Two Arrested For Assaulting A Businessman From Fatorda

Maina-Curtorim police arrested two persons today evening, Anwar Sheikh and Prajot Bhandari after the two accused reportedly assaulted one businessman on the outskirts of the city area last night.

It has surfaced that Sheikh is a notorious criminal. He reportedly was lodged in Colvale jail for certain previous crimes but was released about a month back. Since then he was absconding and police were on his lookout.

However, last night, one businessman from Fatorda was attacked and assaulted near Ramnagiri Junction near Sao Jose de Areal area by two persons. The businessman was immediately shifted to Hospicio hospital for medical treatment.

The accused reportedly was Sheikh, along with another person Prajot Bhandari.

Both were arrested after they were tracked closely by the police. The two were arrested from the Khandola area near Ponda.

As per police officials, more investigations into the matter are currently underway.