India Time Mail 200X60PX
Goa Prism Marathi 200X60PX
Incredible Goa 200X60PX
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Linkedin
Advertisement

Two Arrested For Assaulting A Businessman From Fatorda

History Sheeter Arrested
The Image for representational purpose only

Maina-Curtorim police arrested two persons today evening, Anwar Sheikh and Prajot Bhandari after the two accused reportedly assaulted one businessman on the outskirts of the city area last night. 

It has surfaced that Sheikh is a notorious criminal. He reportedly was lodged in Colvale jail for certain previous crimes but was released about a month back. Since then he was absconding and police were on his lookout. 

However, last night, one businessman from Fatorda was attacked and assaulted near Ramnagiri Junction near Sao Jose de Areal area by two persons. The businessman was immediately shifted to Hospicio hospital for medical treatment. 

The accused reportedly was Sheikh, along with another person Prajot Bhandari. 

Both were arrested after they were tracked closely by the police. The two were arrested from the Khandola area near Ponda. 

Loading...

As per police officials, more investigations into the matter are currently underway.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read...

Facebook-f
Instagram
Twitter
Youtube
Linkedin

Subscribe to Newsletter

SECTIONS

ELEMENTS

PARTNER SITES

ABOUT

Copyright © 2020 Goa Prism | Powered by Creative Concept Media

Scroll to Top