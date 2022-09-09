TMC Leader Sandeep Vazarkar Arrested in Fraudulent land Deal Case

Sandeep Vazarkar who contested the last election on the TMC ticket had been in news for some time now, he was also been arrested in a cheque bounce case and now in one of the new developments, he was arrested by the SIT over the case of the fraudulent land deal.

According to the reports, Vazarkar from Porvorim was arrested by SIT over the alleged fraudulent sale of land in Sangolda. Sandeep Vazarkar had contested assembly elections from Porvorim as a TMC candidate.

Back then, Vazarkar was also arrested by police in an old cheque bounce case.

The arrest was made by Porvorim police after the court in Dehradun issued bailable warrants against the former TMC leader in two different cases.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Porvorim) Vishwesh Karpe said that the cases were registered under section 138 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which deals with ‘bouncing’ of cheques for lack of funds in a bank account.

Previously, Vazarkar was arrested by Mapusa police in connection with an alleged Serula Comunidade land grabbing case.