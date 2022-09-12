A Valpoi Youth Caught Stealing Motorbike in Mapusa

Theft of two-wheelers and their spares is on rising in the state and the main culprits behind this are the unemployed youths from the various parts of the state, in this case, a youth from Valpoi Village was caught red-handed while trying to steal the Motorbike and other accessories in Mapusa Goa.

With all types of crimes occurring in the once peaceful state, Goa has posed serious concerns about whether it will soon find its spot in the category of the criminal state.

Unemployment and lack of proper education lead to Juvenile theft which constitutes a common form of delinquent behaviour, and many children from lower-income groups participate in these illegal activities.

Theft is sometimes a dominant part of the peer group value system that will be outgrown by young adulthood. Juvenile theft is usually an early indicator of other problems.

Most children know that theft is wrong, but they steal as a way of openly expressing their confusion and discontent.

According to the reports, Omkar Chari from Valpoi was caught red-handed for stealing bikes and bike batteries in Dangui colony Mapusa.

He came along with his two other friends namely Krishnajit Naik and Yogesh Maulikar the incident took place at 1 am. The locals handed over the accused to Mapusa police station with the help of their neighbours.

Goa is fast becoming a destination for crimes rather than tourism as per the statistics of the National Crime Records Bureau.

Overall crime rates in Goa have jumped 27 per cent higher in 2020 in comparison to 2019.