Curlies Nightclub & Restaurant Demolished For Violating CRZ Norms

The state government on Friday started the demolition of the most controversial restaurant “Curlies’ situated on the famous Anjuna Beach in north Goa beach on the issue of CRZ violations. Meanwhile, the lawyer of the owner of the restaurant Edwin Nunes said that they have moved to the supreme court to get the relief order.

Curlies have been always in the limelight due to many cases of drugs and death, now whether those cases are directly related to the restaurant is a matter of deep controversy but the recent case of the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat became the last nail in the coffin of the in famous restaurant.

According to the reports, the Goa government on Friday, 9 September morning began demolishing the controversial restaurant at Anjuna in NORTH Goa linked to the death of Haryana Bhartiya Janata Party leader Sonali Phogat for violating the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms, an official said.

The restaurant, ‘Curlies, located on Goa’s famous Anjuna beach, was in news recently after Phogat was found partying at the outlet hours before her death. Its owner Edwin Nunes was among five persons arrested in the Phogat death case and he was later granted bail.

“The demolition squad of the district administration along with Anjuna police personnel arrived at the beach around 7:30 am to demolish the restaurant that was built in ‘no development zone in violation of the CZR norms,” the official said.

The action against the restaurant was initiated after its owner failed to get any respite from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against the 2016 demolition order of the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA).

The case was heard in September by the NGT bench chaired by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel. The bench had upheld the order of GCZMA disposing of the petition filed by the restaurant management.

On Thursday, the district administration issued a notice asking its demolition squad to raze the structure on Friday.

Deputy collector of Mapusa sub division Gurudas S T Desai had issued the notice. According to police, Phogat, a former TikTok star and contestant on the reality show ‘Big Boss’, was allegedly drugged at the restaurant before her death on 23rd August.

The owner of the restaurant moves Supreme Court to get relief. Lawyer of Edwin Nunes says “Never heard authorities come for demolition at 7 Am. Not even 24 hours were completed after we received the order yesterday afternoon at 1 PM. We have appealed in SC against the order.