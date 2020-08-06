Three Staff of Electricity Department Die on Spot in Accident at Borim

In a tragic accident, three electricity department staff died on the spot today afternoon (Thursday) after the truck that they were travelling in, overturned near the Borim circle in Ponda.

It is reported, that the accident occurred today afternoon after the truck which they were in, turned turtle due to a brake failure. The truck was carrying electricity poles.

Three staff died on the spot, while three others are critically injured and are shifted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim.

Two other staff are receiving treatment at the Ponda hospital, while one has been discharged as per reports.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited GMC to take stock of the situation and inquire into the accident.

“In view of the tragic accident at Borim wherein precious lives have been lost, Hon. CM Dr. @DrPramodSawant has decided to cancel his scheduled programs for the day including the online interaction with students. Hon CM has rushed to GMC to personally assess the situation,” the CMO tweeted.

Fire and police services arranged a heavy-duty crane and cleared the road near the Borim circle.