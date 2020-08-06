A Private Underground House Party Turns Into a Major Scuffle at Arpora

A shocking video has surfaced online where a group of youth – mostly teens appearing to be college students – are involved in a fight which seemingly broke out between two groups.

The party reportedly occurred at a guest-house in Arpora village on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday. In the video – shot by one of the witnesses – a scuffle broke out, which later escalated into a major one, involving knives, beer bottles, fists and blows.

According to a report, the party was attended by children of top businessmen at an Arpora guest-house.

Furthermore, it has been revealed that the party was organised as an ‘underground’ party as part of a farewell celebration to Agni Pavlenko – a 22-year old Russian girl – and a prominent figure within the party scenario of the state.

Loading...

It must be noted, that a repatriation flight to Russia for those who were stranded in the state departed from Goa International Airport, Dabolim earlier this week with 293 passengers on board.

Accordingly, a first information report (FIR) has been lodged at the Anjuna police station, however, the police are tight-lipped about the case. They have refused to divulge any information about the FIR lodged and if any arrests have been made based on the complaint.

According to a report, police officials are looking into some notorious gang members of prominent groups within the North Goa coastal belt for their involvement into this brawl.