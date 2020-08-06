Goa reports 348 cases – highest single day spike; 1510 cases in just five days

Goa reported its highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases on August 5, recording 348 cases in a single day. Moreover, the death toll also increased to 64, after four deaths were reported yesterday. According to the daily health bulletin of the Directorate of Health Services, a 63-year old male from Farmagudi, Ponda and a 71-year old woman from Khandola, Marcel died of the disease on Wednesday.

While, another 65-year old male from Cudnem, Bicholim and a 79-year old woman from Torda, Porvorim, with co-morbid conditions passed away the previous night at Goa Medical College, Bambolim.

Currently, 72 patients are within the isolation wards, while another 50 are quarantined at different residencies and hotels across the state.

After the continuous spike that the state has been witnessing, the numbers have shown no sign of reduction. As on July 31, the state had a total of 5913 confirmed positive cases. However, five days into August, the tally has jumped to 7423 confirmed positive cases.

A total of 1510 cases and 19 deaths have been reported within just five days in the state. These numbers indeed are alarming, as the state’s per million cases is the highest in the country. Of the total cases, Goa has 2072 active cases.

However, after a huge pending result backlog, the state has reduced the pending reports figure to 750. However, this decline doesn’t necessarily arise due to an increase in testing, but rather a decrease. Over the last couple of days, according to the daily health bulletins, a decline has been noticed in the number of samples sent for testing.

Dr Ira Almeida, who had been at the forefront of the Covid-19 pandemic being the in charge of the COVID-ESI hospital and also the Medical Superintendent (MS) of the Hospicio hospital was removed from here position. Dr Uday Kakodkar has been appointed in charge of the ESI hospital, while Dr Deepa Correia will take over as the MS of Hospicio hospital.

At the national level, India’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 19 lakh mark on Wednesday, just about two days after crossing the 18 lakh mark. However, the national recovery rate has jumped to 67.19% and the fatality rate has reduced to 2.09%.

Meanwhile, in a study by Stanford University, the state ranked 10th worst in the country on its Covid-19 data reporting score.